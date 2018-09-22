$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.56. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.69 to $60.36 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Macquarie raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

PACCAR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares in the company, valued at $516,560.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock worth $625,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

