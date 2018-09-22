$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,843. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

