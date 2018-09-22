$0.93 EPS Expected for Sanofi SA (SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Sanofi reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 1,588,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,605. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,059,000 after buying an additional 549,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,328,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,161,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,851,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after buying an additional 136,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,209,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,407,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

