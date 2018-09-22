$0.87 EPS Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Shares of TCO traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $60.79. 574,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 524,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

