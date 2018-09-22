$0.66 EPS Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Commscope reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 2,990,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,946. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Commscope has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 96.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,495,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,171 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 45.8% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 7,738,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,423,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,302,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,874,000 after purchasing an additional 884,773 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the first quarter worth $20,401,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

