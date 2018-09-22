$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trex Company Inc (TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.50. Trex reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 17.0% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Trex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

