$0.51 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,132,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,619,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $80.29. 11,180,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

