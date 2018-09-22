$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mantech International Corp (MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.52. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

MANT stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mantech International has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $68.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $100,226.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,835 shares of company stock worth $5,359,430. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mantech International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mantech International by 155.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

