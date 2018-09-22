$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.05. Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $151.76.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,142 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,034,518.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,636 shares of company stock valued at $37,046,991. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after acquiring an additional 564,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after buying an additional 883,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 93.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,787,000 after buying an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 120,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 467,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

