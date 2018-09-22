$0.41 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,743.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,719 shares of company stock worth $9,681,621. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 476.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 131,239 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,908. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

