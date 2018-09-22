$0.40 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $112,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock valued at $646,905 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $414,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 48.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,635. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.26.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

