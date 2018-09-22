$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group Inc (MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Match Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 3,154,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,727. Match Group has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $12,382,872 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Match Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after buying an additional 747,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Match Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

