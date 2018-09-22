$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ypf Sa (YPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. YPF posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for YPF.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Bank of America cut their price objective on YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. YPF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of YPF opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. YPF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of YPF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,312,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after acquiring an additional 863,398 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of YPF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 281,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of YPF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

