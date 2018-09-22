-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Instructure Inc (INST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Instructure reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Instructure.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 78.26% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Instructure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MED lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other Instructure news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $294,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Instructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Instructure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Instructure by 183.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Instructure stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 811,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.84. Instructure has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.