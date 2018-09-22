-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $439,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,713 shares in the company, valued at $602,562.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

