Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $151,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,435.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock worth $486,713,146 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

