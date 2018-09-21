Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,290,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

