ZIX (ZIXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.60 on Friday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ZIX had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $299,566.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ZIX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 98.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 239,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

