Zipper Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Zipper has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $977,388.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00085944 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010739 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.