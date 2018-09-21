Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.41 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $270.96 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DragonEX, DEx.top and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00280456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00151843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.48 or 0.06371190 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,780,347,516 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, UEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DDEX, WazirX, GOPAX, Korbit, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Koinex, Kyber Network, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Gate.io, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bithumb, AirSwap, OKEx, DragonEX, BitForex, BiteBTC, Tokenomy, Coinone, OTCBTC, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Kucoin and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.