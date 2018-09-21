Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0039

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $85,084.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00281261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152708 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.40 or 0.06400170 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

