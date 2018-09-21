Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007665 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,219,824 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

