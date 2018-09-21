Zargon Oil and Gas (ZAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 24166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zargon Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of C$10.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Craig Henry Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,415 in the last three months.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. As of February 12, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 12.45 mmboe.

