Zalando (ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.07 ($51.24).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €35.48 ($41.26) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

