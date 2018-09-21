Zacks: Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.58) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Titan Medical an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capital Partners started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.