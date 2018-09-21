Zacks: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Given $41.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBCAA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Hovde Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $143,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

