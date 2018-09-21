Zacks: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Magnolia Oil & Gas an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 252,333 shares of company stock worth $2,747,619 in the last ninety days.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,621. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.92). equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

