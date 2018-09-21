Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Federal (WAFD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned to gain from continued growth in loans as well as a rising rate scenario. Also, improving credit quality remains a positive for the company. Further, given a solid balance sheet position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, mounting expense levels and the termination of the Anchor Bancorp deal remain negatives.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,766 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,086,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 322,153 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

