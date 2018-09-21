Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We believe that Illinois Tool Works will gain from its product portfolio, rising demand for products and enterprise strategies. Also, sound capital allocation policy will work in the company's favor. In August, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 28% and $3 billion share buyback program has been authorized. For 2018, the company anticipates organic sales growth to be 3-4% while total revenue is predicted to grow 4-5%. On the other hand, earnings guidance has been lowered to $7.50-$7.70 per share range due to 12 cents of adverse forex impact predicted for the second half of the year. Also, operating margin projection has been lowered to 24-25% on account of margin dilution estimated from price/costs. Also, weak cash positions and huge debt levels can be detrimental to the company's financials. In the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITW. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.53.

ITW opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $17,958,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,972,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,803,000 after acquiring an additional 352,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13,754.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 123,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 122,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

