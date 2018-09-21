Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransGlobe Energy (TGA) to Hold

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is an oil exploration and production company. It is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company. TransGlobe is dedicated on improving productivity through promoting good oilfield development and exploitation practices including the implementation of industry leading secondary and tertiary recovery methods as well as improvements to production and transportation infrastructure. The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. It is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties. TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

