Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc purchased 7,785,611 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,998,554.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert purchased 8,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,818,611 shares of company stock worth $109,463,434.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

