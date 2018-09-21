Zacks: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) Given $2.13 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,806 shares during the quarter. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

