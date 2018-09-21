Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the lowest is $5.73 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $22.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.60 billion to $22.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.34 billion to $24.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,835. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,925,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

