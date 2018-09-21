Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.03. Koppers posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 271,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $695.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $40,930.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 25,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,442.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,050 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,174,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 235.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 204,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 168,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1,084.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 96.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

