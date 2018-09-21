Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthequity Inc (HQY) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. Healthequity reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

HQY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. 11,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,882. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $99.99.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $555,081.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $345,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,312,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,188,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

