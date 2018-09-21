Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) to Post $1.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.50. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

