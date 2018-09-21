Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,014. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,362,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.