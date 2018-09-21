Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage Inc (LSI) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.43. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,816,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 626,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 492,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,199. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

