Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $1.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.89 million to $34.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.88 million to $45.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.72. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $49,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,056,701 shares of company stock worth $20,901,401. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $339,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

