Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 120.18%.

JCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of JCAP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,282. The company has a market cap of $372.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

In related news, insider John A. Good bought 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at about $10,754,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2,099.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 532,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 508,669 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 65.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 582,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 231,359 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,344,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.