Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) will announce sales of $47.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Green Bancorp reported sales of $39.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $184.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $202.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Bancorp.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

GNBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Green Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Green Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 758,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,235. The stock has a market cap of $873.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Green Bancorp has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $25.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

