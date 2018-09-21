Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. 600,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,693. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,216 shares of company stock worth $13,888,570 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 455,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

