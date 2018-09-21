Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FGL Holdings (FG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FGL in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FGL in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of FGL stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 548,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,551. FGL has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CFO Dennis Vigneau bought 25,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Littlefield bought 30,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,950 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 2,415,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

