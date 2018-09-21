Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Equifax reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,186.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $133.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Equifax has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $138.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

