Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). GDS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 86,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,363. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 2.53. GDS has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $254,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GDS by 41.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.