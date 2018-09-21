Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) to announce $120.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.20 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group reported sales of $73.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $451.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $455.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $581.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $565.60 million to $596.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 4,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,175 shares of company stock worth $465,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFRG. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $12,661,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,594,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 390,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 437,625.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $1,654,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

