Zacks: Analysts Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,167. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

