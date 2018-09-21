Zacks: Analysts Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,167. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply