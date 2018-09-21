Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.32.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,190 shares of company stock worth $281,359. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 869.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 55,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,664. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.