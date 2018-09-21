Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquantia Corp (AQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aquantia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Aquantia posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquantia.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aquantia had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $30.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aquantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Aquantia in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE AQ opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Aquantia has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

