Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Instinet started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

